A drone’s eye view of the business district of Chatswood a north shore satellite city of Sydney, visible in the distance. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese buyers throng Australia in ‘serious mood’ about buying luxury homes for investment, and to occupy
- Loaded with pandemic savings to invest, more mainland Chinese buyers are showing up at property sales in Australia since international travel resumed
- Australia has jumped from third to first among favourite countries for Chinese buyers of overseas real estate, says property-tech firm Juwai IQI
