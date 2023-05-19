A drone’s eye view of the business district of Chatswood a north shore satellite city of Sydney, visible in the distance. Photo: Shutterstock
International Property
Business

Chinese buyers throng Australia in ‘serious mood’ about buying luxury homes for investment, and to occupy

  • Loaded with pandemic savings to invest, more mainland Chinese buyers are showing up at property sales in Australia since international travel resumed
  • Australia has jumped from third to first among favourite countries for Chinese buyers of overseas real estate, says property-tech firm Juwai IQI

Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 May, 2023

