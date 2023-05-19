The first government tender of the financial year opened on Friday for a parcel of land at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road in Kennedy Town, currently the site of a bus terminus. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong land sale could fetch US$294 million for Kennedy Town plot expected to yield 450 flats
- The tender for the land, at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road, started on Friday
- Surveyors expect between five and 15 bids from developers, who may bid conservatively amid high interest rates and sluggish home sales
The first government tender of the financial year opened on Friday for a parcel of land at the junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road in Kennedy Town, currently the site of a bus terminus. Photo: Handout