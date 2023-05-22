British Union flags on Regent Street in London, pictured on May 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
What Hongkongers buying UK property need to know about the mortgage process and requirements
- Analysts say now is a good time for foreign buyers, including those based in Hong Kong, to buy property in the UK
- Here is what potential buyers need to know about mortgage requirements, the buying process and the types of loans available
British Union flags on Regent Street in London, pictured on May 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg