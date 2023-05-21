People queue up in Tsuen Wan West to buy units of the In One Above development in Ho Man Tin on May 21, 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s homebuyers return to market, snapping up new flats at In One Above project in Ho Man Tin on Sunday
- More than half the available flats at the project by Chinachem Properties and MTR Corporation sold by 5:30pm on Sunday
- The flats were priced between HK$7.99 million (US$998,000) and HK$30.08 million, or HK$21,948 to HK$32,800 per square foot
