The Doucai “Dragon” Moonflask, on display during a media preview of Christie’s Spring Auctions in Central on April 3, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Doucai “Dragon” Moonflask, on display during a media preview of Christie’s Spring Auctions in Central on April 3, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong property
Business

Christie’s snaps up former CEO of rival Sotheby’s as auction house prepares to move to bigger space in Hong Kong

  • Kevin Ching, the CEO of Sotheby’s in Asia, is joining his former competitor as Asia chairman
  • Christie’s move from Alexandra House to The Henderson will allow it to host year-round auctions in its own space

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30pm, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Doucai “Dragon” Moonflask, on display during a media preview of Christie’s Spring Auctions in Central on April 3, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Doucai “Dragon” Moonflask, on display during a media preview of Christie’s Spring Auctions in Central on April 3, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE