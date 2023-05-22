The Doucai “Dragon” Moonflask, on display during a media preview of Christie’s Spring Auctions in Central on April 3, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
Christie’s snaps up former CEO of rival Sotheby’s as auction house prepares to move to bigger space in Hong Kong
- Kevin Ching, the CEO of Sotheby’s in Asia, is joining his former competitor as Asia chairman
- Christie’s move from Alexandra House to The Henderson will allow it to host year-round auctions in its own space
The Doucai “Dragon” Moonflask, on display during a media preview of Christie’s Spring Auctions in Central on April 3, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang