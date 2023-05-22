For every 0.1 degree Celsius of warming above present levels, about 140 million more people will be exposed to dangerous heat, according to a study. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Climate change: global warming of 2.7 degrees will expose 2 billion people to ‘dangerous heat’ by end of century, study shows
- Some 2 billion people or 20 per cent of the world’s population will be exposed to dangerous heat conditions if global warming reaches 2.7 degrees, study says
- India and Nigeria will be the two countries with the greatest population exposed at this level of global warming
