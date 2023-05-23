A girl flying a kite at the waterfront of West Kowloon Cultural District on 15 February 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong? Singapore? Tokyo? Seoul? Dubai? The race is on for the Web3 hub of Asia
- OKX and Bitget have applied for licenses in Hong Kong, while data provider Kaiko and exchange Huobi are moving their Asia headquarters to Hong Kong from Singapore
- Other Asian cities want a piece of the action, with Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Dubai all positioning themselves to be a part of this new digital asset economy
