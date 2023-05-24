Bitcoin coins are seen at a stand during the Bitcoin Conference 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong throws open the doors to cryptocurrency even as debate rages on whether it’s a security or commodity
- The chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Rostin Behnam called the ether token a commodity during a congressional hearing
- The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler argued that every cryptocurrency other than bitcoin falls under securities laws
Bitcoin coins are seen at a stand during the Bitcoin Conference 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2023. Photo: Reuters