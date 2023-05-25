Villa Ellenbud is located in a cul-de-sac of the wealthy and famous – at the start of Sassoon Road is Stone Manor, the residence of the late Hong Kong tycoon and philanthropist Henry Fok. Photo: Google Map
Historic villa in Hong Kong’s Pok Fu Lam acquired by PAG CEO Gradel for US$70 million
- 19,500 sq ft property with open seaviews and a garden at No. 50 and No. 52 Sassoon Road can be redeveloped into two mansions with a total floor area of 14,625 sq ft, Colliers says
- Gradel paid a stamp duty of 4.25 per cent, which suggests he is a first-time homebuyer in the city
