People wait at a bus stop in Beijing with a slogan promoting low-carbon living in Beijing. Photo: AFP
People wait at a bus stop in Beijing with a slogan promoting low-carbon living in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Business of climate change
Business

China must set a clear timetable to expand carbon market to achieve climate goal as progress has been disappointing, expert says

  • The progress of China’s carbon trading market has been disappointing, with volume and turnover lagging Europe’s market, Zhang Jinbai of Towngas Smart Energy says
  • Beijing should provide clarity on allocation of carbon-reduction quotas, auction plans, toughen penalties and allow financial institutions to trade to lift liquidity, he says

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:00pm, 26 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait at a bus stop in Beijing with a slogan promoting low-carbon living in Beijing. Photo: AFP
People wait at a bus stop in Beijing with a slogan promoting low-carbon living in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE