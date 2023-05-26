People wait at a bus stop in Beijing with a slogan promoting low-carbon living in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China must set a clear timetable to expand carbon market to achieve climate goal as progress has been disappointing, expert says
- The progress of China’s carbon trading market has been disappointing, with volume and turnover lagging Europe’s market, Zhang Jinbai of Towngas Smart Energy says
- Beijing should provide clarity on allocation of carbon-reduction quotas, auction plans, toughen penalties and allow financial institutions to trade to lift liquidity, he says
People wait at a bus stop in Beijing with a slogan promoting low-carbon living in Beijing. Photo: AFP