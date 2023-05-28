Greater Bay Area will drive demand for accounting professionals, experts say. Photo: AP Photo
Greater Bay Area development to create steady demand for accounting professionals, ACCA boss says
- International accounting guild ACCA says its mainland China membership grew by 20 per cent over the last five years to 29,000
- The number of accountants in Hong Kong is expected to grow after remaining flat over the last few years as business picks up in the post-Covid era, a lawmaker says
