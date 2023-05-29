Home price growth in Hong Kong almost stalled in April, threatening to bring the rally to an end. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong home price growth slowed down sharply in April as rising interest rates sapped confidence
- Prices of lived-in homes in Hong Kong grew by 0.5 per cent in April, the least so far this year, as homebuyers weighed higher interest rates
- Residential transactions declined 31.5 per cent month on month in April to 4,583, according to Land Registry
