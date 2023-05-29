Employees recycle batteries from electric vehicles at Paersen Environmental Technology’s workshop in Weinan, in China’s Shaanxi province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
With EV use on the rise, Hong Kong needs a battery recycling facility to tackle mounting environmental problem, experts say
- Hong Kong will have to tackle some 6,000 tonnes of used EV batteries by 2026 as these components reach the end of their lives
- Local firms are keen on setting up battery-recycling facilities, with some even interested in repurposing them, giving them another lease of life, EPD official says
