Sixteen banks and payment companies have rolled out dozens of experiments among small groups of consumers using e-HKD, under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) broader plan to introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for making payments at shops and restaurants. The trial aims at assessing six potential uses of the e-HKD – online payments, payments at shops and restaurants, collecting government payouts, tokenised deposits, tokenised asset settlement, and Web3 trading and clearing. Hong Kong’s three note-issuing banks, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of China (Hong Kong), as well as a number of payment and technology companies, are taking part in the trial. Here is what you need to know about this project: Why are over 100 central banks globally studying the launch of digital currencies? Central banks’ mandate is primarily to provide price stability and the stability of purchasing power, and to fulfil these mandates, they have the responsibility to conduct prudent monetary policies. CBDCs can support the ability of central banks to fulfil their mandates for monetary and financial stability. “Central bank digital currencies like the e-HKD are a great tool” to achieve such mandates, according to Julia Demidova, head of CBDC product and strategy, at FIS. Hong Kong launches digital coin trial run as it edges towards public roll-out While we already use e-wallets, credit cards and other electronic means to make payments, why do customers need the e-HKD? A key advantage of e-HKD is that it can provide additional protection to customers, especially those making prepayments, tests by BOCHK have shown. Such features are, also called programmable payments, have rules encrypted in the digital currency that restrict the usage of the money. At present, customers are vulnerable to losses when merchants, who have offered bargains and discounts to customers in exchange for prepayments, face a business collapse or run into liquidity problems. It is quite common for consumers to make such payments for services to beauty treatment outlets, gymnasiums or bakeries. Banks like BOCHK are testing a facility which ringfences customers’ stored value of e-HKD from merchants’ working capital. “Our e-HKD use case addresses a pain point in the Hong Kong retail industry by revolutionising traditional membership-based prepayment systems,” said Sun Yu, vice-chairman and CEO of BOCHK. A central bank digital currency such as e-HKD is the future “This not only helps increase customer confidence in using prepayment solutions, but also reduces technical complexity for merchants using prepayment systems,” Sun said. Another benefit of e-HKD is better returns for customers. Retail customers receive very little interest income if at all on the amounts held in their bank accounts or in payment apps. “E-HKD offers a solution. Through smart contracts, retail customers can earn competitive interest on their liquid balances,” said Eddie Lau, CEO of Arta TechFin, which took part in the pilot of paying interest on the balances held in the payment apps. “Fund subscription, redemption and settlement processes are also much more efficient in digital payments. E-HKD is crucial for retail customers because it is a revolutionary substitute for traditional paper bills.” What will be the benefit for merchants who use e-HKD? The digital currency can help lower transaction fees for merchants and enhance fraud prevention, under a planned test programme conducted by HSBC, which also seeks to promote sales by offering special offers and discounts to the users. Under the pilot, HSBC, the city’s largest lender, will develop a prototype of the e-HKD and a corresponding wallet to allow hundreds of students and staff members of the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology (HKUST) to make real-life purchases from merchants at the campus with the digital currency, said Bojan Obradovic, chief digital officer of HSBC Hong Kong. “The pilot programme is a tremendous opportunity for the industry to consider different use cases and design choices, and co-create new payment functionalities and infrastructures that could add value to society,” he said. “CBDCs could be a mode of payment in the Web3 environment.” Can people still use e-HKD in case of power failure or in places where internet or mobile networks are unavailable? Standard Chartered Bank is pilot-testing offline payments using e-HKD. “Even in situations like during power outages, or in places lacking internet connections or mobile networks, we can still use CBDC. It works in an offline environment without any problem,” said Stephen Man, head of consumer, private and business banking at Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong. Most of the existing digital payment arrangements would require the users to pay platform fees or restricted usage within their networks. “Our pilot use case will look into those challenges to allow CBDC access to all and reduce its reliance on networks, making e-HKD a convenient means of payment,” Man said. Can e-HKD be used for making investment payments? Crypto solution company Ripple alongside its partner Fubon Bank will test the use of e-HKD to make payments for tokenised real estate and other real-world assets. “With a tokenised asset such as real estate, any asset that has a traceable history can be traded,” said Brooks Entwistle, senior vice-president and managing director of Asia-Pacific at Ripple. “It is much like how the secondary mortgage market works in many parts of the world where you take an extra mortgage, to generate more cash off your asset. The ability of the e-HKD to make payments can promote the tokenisation of real estate and other real-world assets.” What are the challenges faced in launching the e-HKD? “From integration perspective, is it going to integrate well with your existing payment systems, like the core banking platforms or your payment gateways,” FIS’s Demidova said. “It is important to ensure that the merchants also adopt the CBDC. It needs about six months to upgrade the sales terminal point.” The pilot has also revealed some very dusty areas of the law, according to Urszula McCormack, Partner at King & Wood Mallesons. She said sometimes even the most basic of questions such as “what have we created?” can be difficult to slot within existing legal and regulatory regimes, or they result in some regulatory complexities. “The upside is that these pilots are generally operating with stakeholders that have the power to issue statutory interpretations and exemptions, and can also explore the possibility of new laws. But it really takes experimentation across multiple case studies to unveil where the enhancements are most needed,” she said.