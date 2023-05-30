20 Canada Square from Upper Bank Street in London Borough of Tower Hamlets, London, England, Great Britain.
Chinese tycoon Chen Hongtian’s embattled Cheung Kei Group to sell equity in offshore assets to overcome cash crunch
- The company is looking to sell equity in two properties in Canary Wharf, London, which are currently undergoing restructuring
- Cheung Kei says it has encountered a ‘short-term cash flow problem’ and that the scale and quality of its assets are ‘very high’
