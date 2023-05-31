Pedestrian walk past a HSBC branch at Pedder Street, Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
HSBC creates US$3 billion fund to support tech firms in Hong Kong, China with an eye on enhanced role of the knowledge economy in Greater Bay Area
- The enlarged new fund will support start-ups in healthcare, life sciences, climate tech, industrials and consumer sectors in Hong Kong and mainland China
- HSBC CEO said in March that the lender ‘wants to be heavily involved in tech, in the innovation sector’
