The return of mainland Chinese visitors to Hong Kong has boosted life insurance sales in the city. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong insurers AIA, HSBC Life, Manulife and Prudential cash in as first-quarter sales to Chinese visitors soared 28-fold
- New life insurance policy sales to mainland visitors rose to HK$9.61 billion (US$1.23 billion) in the first quarter, up from HK$345 million a year earlier
- Overall new life insurance sales rose 10.7 per cent year on year in the first quarter to HK$47 billion
