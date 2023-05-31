Commercial buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Commercial buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Millionaires and billionaires
Business

The world has fewer billionaires and they are poorer with their wealth shrinking to US$11.1 trillion as a year of ‘heightened volatility’ punishes ultra-wealthy

  • The number of billionaires in the world fell 3.5 per cent to 3,194 and their aggregate wealth shrank by 5.5 per cent to US$11.1 trillion
  • China, which has the second biggest billionaire population globally after the United States, led the decline in numbers

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:14pm, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Commercial buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Commercial buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE