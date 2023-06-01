China will need to catch up in advanced auto chips, private equity investors say. Photo: AFP
EV investors say China will need to catch up in advanced chips to meet future needs of country’s booming sector
- China is currently unable to access advanced chips, such as those used in the latest smartphones and laptops, due to US trade sanctions
- Investors say China competitors are closer to customers though and have made progress in other areas, like lidar
