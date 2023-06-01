China will need to catch up in advanced auto chips, private equity investors say. Photo: AFP
China will need to catch up in advanced auto chips, private equity investors say. Photo: AFP
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business

EV investors say China will need to catch up in advanced chips to meet future needs of country’s booming sector

  • China is currently unable to access advanced chips, such as those used in the latest smartphones and laptops, due to US trade sanctions
  • Investors say China competitors are closer to customers though and have made progress in other areas, like lidar

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China will need to catch up in advanced auto chips, private equity investors say. Photo: AFP
China will need to catch up in advanced auto chips, private equity investors say. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE