A girl flying a kite at the waterfront of West Kowloon Cultural District. 15FEB23 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong raises record US$6 billion from green bond offering as city pushes ahead with its sustainable financing hub ambitions
- Combined offering of green bonds in US dollar, euro, offshore yuan topped previous record of US$5.75 billion multicurrency deal in January
- The city has raised almost US$16 billion from green offerings since the inaugural deal in 2019, government official says
