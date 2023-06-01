CNOOC has commissioned what it calls the country’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) demonstration project. Photo: Xinhua
CNOOC commissions China’s first offshore CCS project, filling a gap and helping the country with its emission goals
- The CCS project is part of the Enping 15-1 oilfield, Asia’s largest offshore oil production platform located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin
- The operation of the project will support CNOOC’s efforts to increase reserves and help it to pursue green and low-carbon development
