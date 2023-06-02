Paul Chow, the former CEO of HKEX, seen at his retirement at the viewing gallery of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on January 15, 2010. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former HKEX CEO Paul Chow, who brought mainland Chinese shares to Hong Kong, has died
- Paul Chow died peacefully at a city hospital late on Thursday, with family members by his side
- Chow headed the stock exchange twice for a total of 13 years, during which time he introduced H shares, electronic trading and clearing to the city
Paul Chow, the former CEO of HKEX, seen at his retirement at the viewing gallery of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on January 15, 2010. Photo: Dickson Lee