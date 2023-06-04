A view of residential skyscrapers in Dubai Marina, Dubai. The UAE’s glitzy financial hub is drawing wealthy property investors despite soaring prices. Photo: Shutterstock
Dubai’s booming housing market attracts Asia’s rich, with ‘clear demand-supply imbalance’ set to push prices up further
- The UAE’s financial capital is one of the world’s most affordable luxury property markets, with US$1 million fetching a 1,130 sq ft home versus 226 sq ft in Hong Kong
- Dubai’s luxury home prices are set to rise 13.5 per cent this year after rising 44 per cent in 2022, the highest increase globally
