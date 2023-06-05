The number of complaints on unauthorised credit card transactions has multipled this year, the HKMA says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Credit card fraud: Hong Kong to require banks to adopt more safety measures to protect customers from online cheats, scams
- Local lenders must obtain confirmation, consent from clients on certain credit card activities, give customers more control on their spending limits
- The HKMA has received 382 complaints on fraudulent credit card transactions this year through May 31, versus 391 in all of 2022
