The number of complaints on unauthorised credit card transactions has multipled this year, the HKMA says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The number of complaints on unauthorised credit card transactions has multipled this year, the HKMA says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Banking & finance
Business

Credit card fraud: Hong Kong to require banks to adopt more safety measures to protect customers from online cheats, scams

  • Local lenders must obtain confirmation, consent from clients on certain credit card activities, give customers more control on their spending limits
  • The HKMA has received 382 complaints on fraudulent credit card transactions this year through May 31, versus 391 in all of 2022

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:00am, 5 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The number of complaints on unauthorised credit card transactions has multipled this year, the HKMA says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The number of complaints on unauthorised credit card transactions has multipled this year, the HKMA says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE