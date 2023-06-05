A lack of globally consistent and clear definitions of what “green” and “sustainable” actually mean when it comes to projects and investment products has imposed extra burdens on asset managers struggling to meet compliance requirements, according to Fidelity’s head of sustainable investing. Insufficient regulation of environment, social and governance (ESG) data and ratings providers also heightens concerns about greenwashing, the act of making unsubstantiated sustainability claims. “If you are selling a fund as a green fund, that means very different things depending on what country you are from,” said Gabriel Wilson-Otto, head of sustainable investing strategy at Fidelity International, which manages more than US$700 billion of client assets globally. This creates complexity and limits scalability for asset managers, he said during a panel discussion at the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association conference on Monday. Globally, managed sustainable funds amounted to US$2.7 trillion at the end of March, of which US$89 billion were domiciled in Asia, according to data from Morningstar. The global figure was just over US$2.5 trillion at the end of last year. “The key challenge is down to the labelling [of green and sustainable funds] and fragmentation of fund [products], as well as the sourcing of fundamental insights for investment decisions without consistent standards on data, which really creates a lot of burden on asset managers,” Wilson-Otto said. In Hong Kong, the number of ESG funds authorised for sale by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) increased more than 50 per cent year on year to 188 at the end of March, SFC CEO Julia Leung told the conference. Total assets under management rose 6 per cent to US$150 billion. Hong Kong boosts efforts to promote ESG agenda to hesitant business owners Due to the lack of data and ratings consistency, Fidelity has hired 180 analysts to tackle the challenges of identifying comparison baselines and evaluating portfolio companies’ ESG performance, Wilson-Otto said. “We can see from the size of ESG teams [at asset-management firms] locally that there are a lot more people working on these problems, which reflects both the growing volume of products in the market and also the emerging complexity,” he said. The industry awaits more clarity later this month with the launch of two sets of international baseline requirements for corporate reporting of climate and sustainability risks and opportunities by the International Sustainability Standards Board . Impact investing grows in Hong Kong as investors seek sustainability oversight However, local regulators need to make cross-border comparison easier for users of the disclosures, Wilson-Otto said. For example, it would be helpful if Asian regulators were to waive certain local compliance requirements if European standards – the most stringent in the world – are used, he said. To help reduce greenwashing, the SFC is inspecting disclosures by fund managers to their investors to check whether they are consistent with practices in real life, said SFC’s Leung. “An immediate priority is to provide guidance to the asset-management industry on how they engage ESG service providers,” she added. ‘Bidding war’ for ESG talent breaks out among Hong Kong companies The inspections include asking fund managers to provide evidence to support claims that they take climate risks into consideration during portfolio construction and risk management, said Anthony Wong, director of intermediaries supervision at the SFC. In late 2021, the International Organization of Securities Commissions urged securities regulators to address the lack of transparency in ESG rating methodologies and potential conflicts of interest between ratings providers and companies being rated. Regulators in the European Union are expected to issue regulations on both rating providers as well as those who use the ratings, while the UK published a voluntary code of conduct for ESG data and ratings providers in November, said Julia Tay, partner and Asia-Pacific public policy leader at audit firm EY. Hong Kong firms need technology’s help with sustainability disclosures In Asia, South Korea published new guidelines for ESG evaluation agencies on May 27, while Japan and India have already introduced regulatory frameworks for rating providers. “We are considering different codes of practice from different jurisdictions, and thinking how we can approach this,” said SFC’s Wong. “We are open to suggestions.”