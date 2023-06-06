Hong Kong Science Park unveils zero emissions plan as city eyes green future Photo: SCMP / Fung Chang
Hong Kong Science Park unveils zero emissions plan as city eyes green future Photo: SCMP / Fung Chang
Business of climate change
Business

Hong Kong Science Park unveils zero emissions plan as city eyes transformation into a green tech, finance hub

  • HKSTP’s near-term goals – which should be achieved by 2030 – include reductions of 42 per cent in carbon emissions in operations
  • HKSTP is drawing up a decarbonisation road map with a key focus on areas such as building energy efficiency, retro-commissioning and retrofitting

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 6:00am, 6 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Science Park unveils zero emissions plan as city eyes green future Photo: SCMP / Fung Chang
Hong Kong Science Park unveils zero emissions plan as city eyes green future Photo: SCMP / Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE