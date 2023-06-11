Empty tables outside a pub in Leadenhall Market during lunchtime in London in December 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Depressed moments’: Hong Kong fund seeks £1 billion from Asian investors to acquire UK pub, hotel, housing assets
- Fund seeks outside investors from Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia to bet on UK commercial assets at ‘depressed moments’ in industry
- Venture counts the heir of SaSa cosmetics retail chain among its financial backers
