Empty tables outside a pub in Leadenhall Market during lunchtime in London in December 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
International Property
Business

‘Depressed moments’: Hong Kong fund seeks £1 billion from Asian investors to acquire UK pub, hotel, housing assets

  • Fund seeks outside investors from Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia to bet on UK commercial assets at ‘depressed moments’ in industry
  • Venture counts the heir of SaSa cosmetics retail chain among its financial backers

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 12:30pm, 11 Jun, 2023

