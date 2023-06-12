INNER MONGOLIA, CHINA - NOVEMBER 03: A Chinese labourer loads coal into a furnace as smoke and steam rises from an unauthorized steel factory on November 3, 2016 in Inner Mongolia, China.Photo:Getty Images
Climate change: Asian firms must accelerate decarbonisation efforts to catch up with global warming targets, Morningstar Sustainalytics says
- Morningstar’s ‘low carbon transition rating’ coverage of 4,000 mostly listed, medium- and large-sized companies globally includes 1,650 Asia-Pacific entities
- Asia-Pacific region’s average transition score is similar to the global average of 2.9 degrees celsius
