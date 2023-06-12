Saudi Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih (right) and Hong Kong businessman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung (left) met after a gala dinner at the end of the first day of the two-day Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on 11 June 2023. Photo: Kinling Lo.
exclusive | Saudi minister calls for people-to-people exchanges with China for businesses to ‘kick the tires, do due diligence’ to enhance trade
- The property tycoon Ronnie Chan led a Hong Kong business delegation in a closed-door meeting with the Saudi investment minister in Riyadh
- The Saudi minister Khalid Al-Falih said he would like to visit mainland China and Hong Kong soon, his first visit to the region since 2019
