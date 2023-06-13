Hong Kong stocks fell on concerns China will take a measured approach to rejuvenate its faltering economy, frustrating calls for a quick-fix stimulus injection. Traders stepped up bets on a rate-hike pause in the US before a government report signalling slower inflation. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 19,354.09 at 10.55am local time, retreating from near a two-week high. The Tech Index added 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed. Ping An Insurance dropped 1.3 per cent to HK$53.05 while sportswear maker Li Ning declined 2.6 per cent to HK$45.85 and peer Anta Sports slid 2 per cent to HK$83.40. China’s three oil giants PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC slipped by 2.3 per cent to 3.2 per cent. Limiting losses, carmaker Xpeng jumped 1.9 per cent to HK$39.10 after disclosing pre-orders for its newly launched EV model on Chinese social media, while rival start-up Nio surged 4 per cent to HK$65.70 after cutting prices on all of its models in mainland China to revive sales. “Hong Kong’s stock performance is [among] the worst so far this year’’ with the market looking impatient for China stimulus, said Kenny Wen, a strategist at KGI Securities. “It may be a matter of time. Whether China will cut interest rates this week is a tough call.” ‘No quick fix’ for China’s property sector as policy priorities shift: Goldman Local stocks struggled to sustain an upturn this month as China has yet to respond to speculations it will unveil a package to spur home sales, as other parts of the economy stumbled. Reports over the past months showed Chinese manufacturing contracted while exports shrank. Elsewhere, traders are more confident the Federal Reserve will pause its policy tightening drive this week. Fed fund futures showed more than 82 per cent chance of status quo, up from 70 per cent a day earlier, according to data compiled by CME Group, before a policy review on Wednesday. The odds have risen with US inflation seen cooling again. Prices likely rose 4.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, according to consensus among economists tracked by Bloomberg. Prices rose 4.9 per cent in April. Major Asian markets advanced. The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 1.6 per cent and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.1 per cent, while the Kospi in South Korea increased 0.3 per cent.