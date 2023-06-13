A pedestrian passes a construction site for a commercial building in the Pazhou area of Guangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Pimco doubts China property market recovery without more funding as confidence and full use of capital raising tools have been lacking
- Pimco says China’s beleaguered property sector needs nationwide support, fuller use of capital raising tools for a meaningful recovery
- The fund manager is selective on China’s high-yield property bonds, focusing on the developers’ ability to secure funding and quality assets available to monetise
