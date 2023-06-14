The Kuningan business district in Jakarta. Indonesia is now the top foreign destination for Chinese investment in commercial property, according to Juwai IQI. Photo: Shutterstock
Mainland Chinese investors look to Southeast Asia for commercial property as political tensions, interest rates make US, Australia less appealing
- Indonesia is now the top destination for Chinese investment in the sector, with Malaysia in third place and Thailand in fifth, according to Juwai IQI
- ‘Their rapidly growing economies provide opportunities in developable land, tourism facilities, industrial and logistics facilities,’ report says
The Kuningan business district in Jakarta. Indonesia is now the top foreign destination for Chinese investment in commercial property, according to Juwai IQI. Photo: Shutterstock