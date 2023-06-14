Luxury brands’ sustainability awareness is on the rise amid growing environmental concern and expectations from consumers, driving a boom in business for UK-based sustainable luxury packaging solutions provider Delta Global.

The firm, which designs and manufactures packaging that reduces the carbon footprint for luxury brands including Harvey Nichols, Tom Ford, Fortnum & Mason and others, has seen its revenues continue to grow since profits surged 300 per cent in the financial year ending September. 

Photo: Handout
Luxury brands adopt sustainable packaging as environmentally conscious consumers drive demand
- Boom in the international luxury retail e-commerce market during the pandemic, especially in Asia-Pacific, was a major growth driver
- Global sustainable packaging market is expected to double to over US$190 billion by 2031 from 2021
