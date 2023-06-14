Luxury brands’ sustainability awareness is on the rise amid growing environmental concern and expectations from consumers, driving a boom in business for UK-based sustainable luxury packaging solutions provider Delta Global.&#xA;&#xA;The firm, which designs and manufactures packaging that reduces the carbon footprint for luxury brands including Harvey Nichols, Tom Ford, Fortnum &amp; Mason and others, has seen its revenues continue to grow since profits surged 300 per cent in the financial year ending September. &#xA;&#xA;Photo: Handout
Luxury brands’ sustainability awareness is on the rise amid growing environmental concern and expectations from consumers, driving a boom in business for UK-based sustainable luxury packaging solutions provider Delta Global.&#xA;&#xA;The firm, which designs and manufactures packaging that reduces the carbon footprint for luxury brands including Harvey Nichols, Tom Ford, Fortnum &amp; Mason and others, has seen its revenues continue to grow since profits surged 300 per cent in the financial year ending September. &#xA;&#xA;Photo: Handout
Business of climate change
Business

Luxury brands adopt sustainable packaging as environmentally conscious consumers drive demand

  • Boom in the international luxury retail e-commerce market during the pandemic, especially in Asia-Pacific, was a major growth driver
  • Global sustainable packaging market is expected to double to over US$190 billion by 2031 from 2021

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:18pm, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Luxury brands’ sustainability awareness is on the rise amid growing environmental concern and expectations from consumers, driving a boom in business for UK-based sustainable luxury packaging solutions provider Delta Global.&#xA;&#xA;The firm, which designs and manufactures packaging that reduces the carbon footprint for luxury brands including Harvey Nichols, Tom Ford, Fortnum &amp; Mason and others, has seen its revenues continue to grow since profits surged 300 per cent in the financial year ending September. &#xA;&#xA;Photo: Handout
Luxury brands’ sustainability awareness is on the rise amid growing environmental concern and expectations from consumers, driving a boom in business for UK-based sustainable luxury packaging solutions provider Delta Global.&#xA;&#xA;The firm, which designs and manufactures packaging that reduces the carbon footprint for luxury brands including Harvey Nichols, Tom Ford, Fortnum &amp; Mason and others, has seen its revenues continue to grow since profits surged 300 per cent in the financial year ending September. &#xA;&#xA;Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE