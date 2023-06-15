Dubai’s ultra-luxury property market is booming amid an influx of wealthy investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Dubai pips Hong Kong as the world’s top city for super luxury homes over US$10 million: Knight Frank
- Dubai saw 88 deals totalling US$1.66 billion for homes worth over US$10 million in the first quarter, followed by Hong Kong with 67 deals worth US$988 million
- Dubai continues to be a magnet for the world’s wealthy, attracting 5,200 high-net-worth individuals last year, according to Henley & Partners
