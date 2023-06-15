The electronic screen of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Photo: AP
developing | Hong Kong keeps base rate unchanged as HKMA hits pause in the spiraling cost of money for the first time since March 2022
- The city’s base rate remains at 5.5 per cent, according to an announcement by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
- Hours earlier, the Fed said it would hold its target rate unchanged, resulting in the same decision in Hong Kong to maintain the city’s currency peg to the US dollar
