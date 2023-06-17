Excavators transfer coal at a port in China’s Jiangsu province. The country has ramped up coal power supplies since the hydropower crisis in Sichuan province last summer. Photo: AFP
China is unlikely to face large-scale power outages this summer but current fixes not financially and environmentally sustainable, analysts say
- ‘We do not see that another large-scale power shortage is likely this summer,’ Lucas Zhang Liutong of Hong Kong-based consultancy WaterRock Energy Economics says
- China must resolve the issue of meeting electricity demand without relying on ever-increasing coal power capacity: Crea analyst
