Japan’s booming tourism industry is bringing back real estate investors to the hotel sector. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s tourism, economic growth attract fivefold increase in foreign investments in hotel assets
- Japan’s hotel sector drew a fivefold increase in overseas investment to US$691 million year to date amid a revival in the nation’s tourism fortunes
- A 3.4 billion yen acquisition deal by Hong Kong-listed Golden Resources Development for Japan’s Ni Corporation is likely to close as soon as the end of this month
