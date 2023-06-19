HKMA CEO Eddie Yue (right) met the UAE central bank governor Khaled Mohamed Balama (left) on May 29 during a visit to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong and UAE central banks explore closer financial ties to promote investments
- HKMA sets up working group with UAE’s central bank to promote cross-border payments, yuan trading, ESG, virtual assets regulation and wealth management
- Middle Eastern investors do not know much about Hong Kong’s yuan-related services or its different connect schemes, HKMA boss Eddie Yue says
HKMA CEO Eddie Yue (right) met the UAE central bank governor Khaled Mohamed Balama (left) on May 29 during a visit to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Handout