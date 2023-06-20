Citybus expects its first hydrogen-powered electric double-decker bus, pictured after its delivery in June 2022, to begin trials in the fourth quarter of this year. Photo: Edmond So
Hydrogen-powered transport: Hong Kong lags in adoption but can still lead in innovation, says refuelling-station investor
- ‘Hong Kong has the potential to be a leader in hydrogen utilisation, as we can afford to adopt the best in the world,’ says David An of Hans Energy
- The company is bankrolling the city’s first hydrogen-refuelling station, slated for completion around September as Citybus readies for bus trials
