The International Sustainability Standards Board has set up an office in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
International Sustainability Standards Board opens Beijing office to bolster Asia capacity ahead of global standards launch
- The office will execute the ISSB’s strategy for emerging economies and act as a hub for stakeholder engagement in Asia among other activities, IFRS Foundation said
- The Beijing office, which will be run by Zhang Zhengwei, will add to the IFRS’ presence in London, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Montreal and San Francisco
