US legislators mulling legislation to remove trade advantage for Chinese budget shopping apps. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war: Proposed US legislation puts China’s cross-border e-commerce sector in cross hairs, hitting Temu and Shein

  • Bipartisan US bills target the de minimis trade exemption that allows low-value goods to be sent from Chinese shippers to US customers duty-free
  • Experts say change could cut into Temu and Shein’s price competitiveness, although few platforms are in a position to challenge them

Dylan Butts in Hong Kongand Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Jun, 2023

