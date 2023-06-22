Hip Shing Hong, the developer of the Oria in Shau Kei Wan, has priced flats in the project at 2018 levels. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong developers offer huge discounts, cut prices to 2018 levels for new project launches to boost sales

  • Henderson has priced Henley Park in Kai Tak at an average of HK$21,088 (US$2,694) per square foot after discounts, which an agent says is 15 per cent below market price
  • Developers and agencies are even offering sweeteners like mortgage discounts, dining and travel vouchers to exotic destinations like the Maldives to drum up sales

Lam Ka-singJulia Zhong
Updated: 8:30am, 22 Jun, 2023

