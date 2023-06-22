Hongkong Land, one of the city’s largest commercial landlords, is embarking on its single biggest investment ever with a US$8 billion mixed-use project in Shanghai, at a time when investment in mainland China’s property sector has been declining and the economy slowing. The project, called the West Bund Financial Hub, is located in the Xuhui Waterfront or Shanghai’s West Bund, and its total development area is more than twice the size of the developer’s current portfolio in Hong Kong’s Central district. Over the next five years, the developer will launch 10 new projects in seven mainland Chinese cities namely Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Wuhan, Nanjing, Hangzhou and Suzhou, bringing the group’s commercial developments in China to 17. Presently, Hongkong Land manages commercial properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Beijing, Chongqing and Shanghai. “We are confident in the long-term growth prospects for China. China’s middle class is expected to continue to grow, and the national economy will be driven, to a material extent, by their consumption over the next few decades and an even greater focus on high quality property offerings, where Hongkong Land excels,” said Ling Chang Feng, executive director, commercial property, Hongkong Land, in an emailed reply to the Post. The development area of about 1.1 million square metres (sq m) includes 650,000 sq m of grade A office space, 240,000 sq m of luxury and retail space, 160,000 sq m of high-end waterfront residential flats, a hotel and convention and cultural facilities. This dwarfs Hongkong Land’s portfolio in Hong Kong’s Central district which comprises 12 buildings and provides 455,000 square metres of prime office and luxury retail space. The group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq m of prime office and luxury retail assets in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. “The prospects of the Shanghai commercial property market are promising over the long term. Assets such as retail and data centres will be sought after by investors,” said Martin Wong, director, head of research and consultancy, Greater China at Knight Frank. First cable car across Shanghai’s Huangpu River to be completed in three years: official The developer’s investment plan in China comes amid a general slowdown in the real estate industry of the world’s second-largest economy triggered by the national government’s effort to rein in risky borrowings of property companies . Investment in the property sector has been declining with foreign and local investors outlay in the segment decreasing by 9.25 per cent to US$15.7 billion last year from 2021, according to data provided by research firm MSCI Real Assets. So far this year, the segment has netted US$3.9 billion in total investment, less than half of US$8.3 billion in the same period in 2022. “The slowing Chinese economy could have a relatively larger impact on the office sector, while other sectors will be more resilient. Investment activity should remain relatively sluggish in the short term as most investors remain cautious,” said Knight Frank’s Wong. The Shanghai development forms part of a two-pronged commercial portfolio strategy that Hongkong Land will be pursuing in fast-growing Chinese cities. The strategy, which encompasses its flagship “central” premium lifestyle retail series and “the ring” lifestyle retail series, is focused on developing innovative, sustainable and premium commercial buildings and hubs in the Chinese mainland that cater to the different characteristics of cities across the country, according to Hongkong Land. “The West Bund Financial Hub is a waterfront destination and a mixed-use development comprising of office, retail, residential, serviced flats and hotels, a convention centre and art and placemaking attractions,” said Ling. “Its uniqueness is its scale and ability to provide a diverse range of offerings for residents, locals and tourists.” Ling added that the entire area is “poised to become a new face for tourism in the future” with authorities aim to position the area as the “central” district of the city. The Shanghai project’s construction will take place in three phases. The first phase offering residential properties, will see sales launched later this year. The construction of the West Bund Orbit, a new public art centre has begun and is set to be launched by the year-end. The serviced flats and parts of lifestyle retail areas are expected to be launched in 2024. The second phase, which will construct offices, a luxury hotel, a convention centre and other cultural facilities, is likely to be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026. Phase three comprises offices and luxury retail segments as well as a super luxury hotel and serviced flat. This is expected to be completed in stages between 2026 and 2027. The Shanghai project will be executed by a joint venture in which Hongkong Land owns a 43 per cent stake. The other JV partners are Shenzhen-listed builder China Merchants Shekou, and a unit of municipal investment firm Shanghai Huicheng Group.