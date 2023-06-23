A view of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and IFC building in Central in August 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
B Corps: Why more Hong Kong firms are seeking certification for positive environmental and social impact
- Certifications of B Corp status have accelerated in Hong Kong and should reach 100 by 2026, the local co-chair of the certification body says
- More firms realise that the corporate social responsibility model is not enough to prove ESG commitment, says Gilbert Lee of B Labs
