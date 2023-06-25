Yau and his wife bought a unit at the Avida Towers Riala in Cebu. Photo: Company
Hongkongers snap up flats in the Philippines, lured by cheap prices and economic outlook despite rising interest rates
- Property prices in the Philippines are attractive relative not just to Hong Kong but also when compared with other cities in the region
- Philippines GDP is estimated to grow 6 per cent this year and a 6.2 per cent expansion is next year’s forecast, making it Southeast Asia’s second-fastest growing economy
Yau and his wife bought a unit at the Avida Towers Riala in Cebu. Photo: Company