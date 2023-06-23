The site, indicated in red, earmarked for almost 2,000 starter homes for middle-class Hong Kong families is likely to draw only a handful of low bids, say analysts. Photo: Google
Hong Kong property: land parcel for starter homes in Tsuen Wan likely to draw few bids as high interest rates subdue market
- The site earmarked for almost 2,000 starter homes for middle-class Hong Kong families is likely to draw only a handful of low bids, say analysts
- The ‘market situation is no good … due to the interest rate,’ says James Cheung of Centaline Surveyors, who expects as few as four bids for the plot
