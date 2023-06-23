Should CK Asset obtain at least 75 per cent of the voting rights, it will seek the delisting of Civitas from the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset gets shareholder approval for US$619 million takeover of UK’s Civitas Social Housing
- The Hong Kong tycoon’s flagship property developer said 64 per cent of the shareholders of the Reit had approved its offer of about £485 million
- Civitas has been on CK Asset’s radar owing to its financial and social value, said Yue Seng Chiu, head of special projects for the Hong Kong-based firm
