The logo of French cosmetics group L’Oreal is seen at an exhibition in Paris on June 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Green beauty: L’Oreal partners with Alibaba, key suppliers to decarbonise China’s US$80 billion cosmetics industry
- L’Oreal and 10 key suppliers pledged last week at China’s first carbon-neutrality expo to reduce the industry’s supply-chain emissions
- The French cosmetics maker also has a three-year partnership with Alibaba to work on new products and circular-economy solutions
