The logo of French cosmetics group L’Oreal is seen at an exhibition in Paris on June 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters
The logo of French cosmetics group L’Oreal is seen at an exhibition in Paris on June 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Business of climate change
Business

Green beauty: L’Oreal partners with Alibaba, key suppliers to decarbonise China’s US$80 billion cosmetics industry

  • L’Oreal and 10 key suppliers pledged last week at China’s first carbon-neutrality expo to reduce the industry’s supply-chain emissions
  • The French cosmetics maker also has a three-year partnership with Alibaba to work on new products and circular-economy solutions

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:16pm, 25 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of French cosmetics group L’Oreal is seen at an exhibition in Paris on June 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters
The logo of French cosmetics group L’Oreal is seen at an exhibition in Paris on June 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE