A night view of Kowloon taken from sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck in West Kowloon, Hong Kong, on May 22, 2023. Photo: May Tse
A night view of Kowloon taken from sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck in West Kowloon, Hong Kong, on May 22, 2023. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong may relax mortgage loan-to-value ratios amid sluggish property market: Financial Secretary Paul Chan

  • The government, along with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will balance financial stability and the interests of first-time buyers, Paul Chan says
  • Chan’s comments come as Hong Kong’s residential market is showing fresh signs of weakness after a short-lived rebound in the first quarter

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:39pm, 25 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A night view of Kowloon taken from sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck in West Kowloon, Hong Kong, on May 22, 2023. Photo: May Tse
A night view of Kowloon taken from sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck in West Kowloon, Hong Kong, on May 22, 2023. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE