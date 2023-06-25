A night view of Kowloon taken from sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck in West Kowloon, Hong Kong, on May 22, 2023. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong may relax mortgage loan-to-value ratios amid sluggish property market: Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- The government, along with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will balance financial stability and the interests of first-time buyers, Paul Chan says
- Chan’s comments come as Hong Kong’s residential market is showing fresh signs of weakness after a short-lived rebound in the first quarter
