Chiang Tung-keung has been appointed as new group CEO of CLP Power. Photo: SCMP/ Xiaomei Chen
CLP Holdings appoints head of its Hong Kong unit as new group CEO as incumbent set to retire

  • Richard Lancaster, 61, current CEO and who has been in the role for a decade, will be retiring at the end of September
  • Chiang Tung-keung takes over the reins as CLP Power Hong Kong and its peer HK Electric face pressure after blackouts in past year

Eric Ng
Updated: 6:30am, 27 Jun, 2023

